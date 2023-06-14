Broadcasting seed followed by a run of a straw rake and roller proves another low cost option where conditions are right.

Depending on soil conditions, paddle rollers combined with air seeders/broadcasters can be one of the more low cost options to establish cover crops

Direct drilling is a suitbale option in dry conditions where moisture may need to be retained. \ Niall Gosson

Some form of cultivation may be required ahead of the min-till option depending on soil condition.

The disc and tine combination in certain situations may produce a better seedbed but sowing depth may be a compromise.

Tine cultivators are yet another suitable method if already available on farm.

A disc harrow and seeder is one of the most common methods of establishing cover crops.

The live tillage demonstration will form the centrepiece of the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day.

This year, the demonstration will focus on a wide variety of methods of establishing cover crops. Eight of the most popular methods will be showcased.

These will include paddle rollers, straw rakes, disc harrows, tine cultivators, disc and tine harrow combinations – all fitted with air seeders – as well as min-till drills, strip till drills and direct drills.

Three demonstrations, hosted by the Irish Farmers Journal and Teagasc, will take place over the course of the day, lasting approximately 60 minutes each.

These will take place between the times of 12pm and 1pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Conversation

The demos will comprise two parts. First, a conversation will take place discussing each of the eight methods, as well as recommended practices such as seeding rates and associated costs. While discussing the eight methods, a brief specification of each individual machine will be given.

The second part of the demo comprises the live demonstration element. Each of the eight machines participating will have 80m to demonstrate the cultivation (where applicable) and sowing procedure.

Each of the three demonstrations will feature different brand machines, meaning a wide variety of brands will have the opportunity to be shown.

Specialists from all the major tillage equipment dealers/manufacturers will be available at their individual stands over the course of the day to answer any possible questions or queries attendees may have in relation to the associated machinery.

This article outlines each of the methods which will be demonstrated on the day.

Disc harrow

This method is probably the most common on Irish farms. The majority of Irish contractors and tillage farmers have a set of discs of some sort in the yard. Machines such as the Amazone Catros, Pöttinger Terradisc, Lemken Rubin/Heliodor or Kverneland Qualidisc are all popular examples.

Any disc harrow married up with a spinner or an air seeder, whether brand-specific or third-party brands such as an APV, Stocks Ag or an Einböck unit, prove suitable. Optionally, the seed can also be broadcast via a fertiliser spreader after the above machines.

The seedbed generally needs to be rolled after this method for consolidation purposes, improving soil seed contact.

Advisory note: this is a versatile establishment option with generally good results. Be careful of very dry conditions. Keep the cultivation as shallow as possible. High weed numbers are likely following the cultivation, so it is worth considering a quick stale seedbed before a second cultivation and planting, if time allows.

Tine cultivator

Using a tine/stubble cultivator fitted with either an air seeder or spinner broadcaster is yet another suitable method. Optionally, seed can be broadcast via a fertiliser spreader after the above machines. These cultivators typically consist of rows of sprung tines or legs, which can be operated at shallow or deep working depths.

Rolling is recommended for good soil seed contact. However, some of these machines are fitted with rear packer rollers which often will suffice. The Amazone Cenius, Vaderstad Cultus, Pöttinger Synkro, and the Horsch Terrano are all popular examples.

Advisory note: in many ways, this option is quite similar in concept to the disc. Because the soil is loosened, there is the possibility of a weed problem in the crop. The same loosening can also give rise to significant moisture loss in a dry season, so the roller needs to follow immediately after sowing.

Disc-and-tine combination

As expected, the disc-and-tine combination cultivator produces a hybrid result to the two options already discussed as both the disc and tine element is combined. Typically, these machines are fitted with a disc combination up front followed by a tine arrangement. While the discs produce a good shallow cultivation, the tines are designed to cultivate deeper when required.

An air seeder (if fitted) tends to be mounted, so that distribution hoses and splash plates deposit the seed behind the rear tool bar.

Advisory note: this method will produce a better seedbed, which can be more satisfactory where a combination of small and large seeds are to be sown, but planting depth will have to be a compromise. Machines without packer rollers will need to be followed with a roller.

Min-till drill

Although primarily designed for the sowing of commercial crops, min-till drills are another successful way of establishing cover crops.

Where necessary, initial cultivation can be done using any form of min-till or stubble cultivator to create a seedbed. In most instances, this won’t be the case for cover crop establishment given the additional time and cost required.

Depending on soil conditions, just one run of the min-till drill may suffice. These machines are typically fitted with a row of leveling paddles followed by a disc arrangement to create a fine seedbed. This is followed by packer roller.

The disc coulter arrangement then follows, slitting the loose ground using discs, then placing the seed below the surface using pneumatics. Rolling is advised afterwards for good soil-seed contact and to retain seedbed moisture.

Some drills are fitted with rear packing rollers for consolidation purposes and this may remove the need to roll afterwards with a ring roller.

Advisory note: depending on conditions and soil structure, this method may require some form of cultivation to help establish a more desirable seedbed prior to planting.

Direct drill

Direct drilling is a very suitable method of establishing catch crops in a low soil disturbance situation. It can also be fast, as there is no cultivation required before planting. These drills simply cut into the stubble ground and place the seed below the surface. The lack of disturbance is one of the best ways of retaining moisture in years that matter.

There are a number of no-till farmers throughout the country whose main planting drills are units such as the John Deere 750A or the Weaving GD drill which they use to plant their commercial crops and these drills are also used for, and very suitable for, planting catch crops. Depending on whether the direct drill is fitted with a rear consolidation roller, rolling may be required to increase soil seed contact.

Advisory note: performance from this type of drill will be better when the land is level to start with. It is also likely to give best results on land that is in good physical and structural condition. This is important, as it enables the opened slits to crumble and close back in around the sown seeds. The lack of soil disturbance may help decrease the weed burden in the catch crop, but it may also slow growth post-establishment where there is not natural mineralisation to release nutrients in the soil.

Strip-till drill

Strip-till drilling is another suitable method of establishing cover crops, striking a balance of soil disturbance between conventional cultivation and direct drilling. This concept, as the name suggests, cultivates a narrow strip of ground in front of the following seed coulter. The seed is then placed into the slot made by the coulter.

Strip-tilling typically cultivates about one-third of the field area. Seeds are sown in these strips of disturbed soil and the area between the strips is left untouched. Rolling generally tends to be required afterwards to improve soil-seed contact.

The only slight downside to strip-till similar to the other non-broadcast options is that it takes longer for the crop to cover the grounds surface which is one of the primary aims of cover crops. Claydon, Weaving and Triton are all well-known brands offering strip till drills.

Paddle roller

Paddle rollers combined with air seeders/broadcasters can be one of the more low-cost options to establish cover crops. The caveat is that in most cases this method will offer the lowest level of establishment in comparison to some of the other methods.

This method can be where an air seeder is mounted on the paddle roller, between the paddles and Cambridge roller or where seed is broadcast via fertiliser spreader or a simple broadcast spinner prior to paddle rolling.

Advisory note: establishment from this method can be quite hit and miss, depending on weather. It has a better chance of being successful where the soil has good structure and is naturally friable. In general, systems that use less cultivation provide fewer nutrients from the soil and so can produce less crop growth in the absence of fertilisation.

Straw rake/comb

Similar to the paddle roller, the straw rake/comb is a low-cost option but will offer a lower level of establishment when compared to some of the other methods.

Again, the chosen seed types/variety can be sown using a fertiliser spreader or broadcaster ahead of straw rake. Mounting a broadcaster or air seeder to the straw rake is also an option.

The purpose of the straw rake is to create some degree of tilth to improve soil seed contact. Rolling is advised afterward to further aid soil seed contact.

Advisory note: Again, establishment can be quite hit and miss, depending on weather and soil structure. In general, systems that use less cultivation provide less nutrients from the soil and so can produce less crop growth in the absence of fertilisation.