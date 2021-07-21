Elphin Mart hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Monday last, which attracted strong interest from Northern Ireland buyers and factory agents.
This week’s sale also featured a special entry from Harte Peat Farms, which sold the entirety of its commercial herd of over 50 lots.
Prices for the dispersal topped out at €2,700 for a cow and calf pair. This was paid for a 10-year-old Parthenaise cow, with Blue and Limousin breeding on the dam’s side. She was sold alongside her early March-born bull calf by successful Blue bull SFL.
The €2,600 price tag was hit on two occasions. First at the money was a six-year-old Parthenaise cow sired by VUL. She had a March-born Charolais bull calf at foot by CH5797. Matching the money was a Charolais cow born in 2012 that weighed 1,010kg and sold for €2,600 (€2.57/kg).
This commercial herd was ran alongside a 150-head pedigree herd, which is due to disperse this Saturday on farm in Clones, Co Monaghan. While the sale will be held on-farm, the online bidding will be done through Martbids via Elphin Mart.
