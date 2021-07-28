Coraghy Michaela ET which sold for €8,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Clones was the place to be last Saturday as Harte Peat Farms held the dispersal sale of its 150-head pedigree herd. The sale included cattle from five breeds, along with a full clearance of embryo and semen lots also.

The sale reported a 100% clearance, with total income from the sale standing at a massive €417,000.

The sale proved strong from the get-go, with some early Limousin cows selling for in excess of €8,000.

Buyers weren’t going anywhere though, as the last breed through the ring, the Charolais, also saw a top price of €8,000.

This was helped greatly by online bidding, which saw successful bidders from right across the UK and Ireland.

In total, 59% of the lots sold were through the Irish Farmers Journal Martbids platform. In total, 36 live lots were exported to Northern Ireland, with a further eight to mainland UK.

Leading trade was lot 9 through the ring, the Limousin cow Dinmore Latena which sold for €8,800.

This six-year-old cow, originally purchased in England, had auctioneer Tom Cox in full swing before he dropped his gavel to Northern Irish buyer Gareth Corrie.

Sired by Dinmore Goldeneye and with Hawk and Tonka in the back breeding, she sold due in October to Ampertaine Elgin.

Also hitting the high notes early on was Coraghy Michaela ET, which met her reserve at €8,200. This rising four-year-old Limousin cow is sired by Foreman, with Bavardage on the dam’s side. She sold with her time nearly up to Tomschoice Lexicon.

Hitting a price of €7,200 in the Limousin section was Coraghy Maddison ET, which sold with her December-born heifer calf at foot. Maddison is a full sister to the €8,200 Mandy, with her calf by the homebred Bavardage son Coraghy Novaka.

With both cow and calf ranked five stars on the replacement index, this was another lot heading north of the border.

Limousin in-calf cows averaged €4,430, while those with younger calves at foot sold to an average of €4,288. In-calf heifers hit an average of just shy of €3,800, with young maiden heifers and older calves at foot selling for an average of €2,833.

Top of the Charolais on offer was a call of €8,000 for Bostonia N-Ingrid. This December 2017-born Tonroe Lesley daughter is out of a Victorieeux-bred cow.

Bostonia N-Ingrid which sold for €8,000. \ Alfie Shaw

She sold due early September to Thrunton Officer, with the successful bidder a fellow Monaghan breeder.

Charolais cow and calf pairings started at €2,500, with a top price of €5,000 achieved. Served Charolais heifers averaged €3,375, with maidens from yearling up averaging €2,300.

The much-admired 11-month-old heifer Coraghy Missy ET secured a price of €7,600 to lead the Simmental trade.

Eleven-month-old Coraghy Missy ET which sold for €7,600. \ Alfie Shaw

Sired by Hillcrest Champion, she is out of Auroch Wave, which also bred the two-time Highland Show champion Auroch Eve. This one again headed north of the border, with John Moore the successful bidder.

Missy’s ET full sister sold directly after her for €5,100, selling to a Cookstown breeder.

Hitting the market at €7,000 was Sterling Celisa Fifi. This seven-year-old cow was unbeaten in the show scene back in the UK before being purchased in 2017.

Sired by Sterling Cotswold, she sold alongside her January-born bull calf by Curaheen Gunshot P.

Simmental cows with calves at foot sold for an average price of €3,700, with five in-calf cows settling at €2,700. The small offering of maiden Simmental heifers saw average surpass the €5,000 mark, while three in-calf heifers averaged shy of €2,500.

Coraghy Roisin ET which sold for €4,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Angus trade saw a top of €4,200 for the homebred Coraghy Roisin ET. This August 2018-born embryo by HF Kodak is out of the Canadian cow Belvin Lady Blossom.

Carrying five stars on the replacement index and freshly in-calf to Stouphill Bomber, this one again heads north, with Peter Turtle the highest bidder.

The sole Hereford cow on offer, with her December calf, sold for €3,700.

The semen and embryo lots also proved a big draw.

The high-selling embryo at €1,520 was a Charolais egg from Bresilienne, sired by Bourgogne. This cow needs no introduction, having produced AI bull Ocelo, along with many other leading stock sires in France. Overall, 31 embryos sold at an average price of €670.

The high-selling semen lot also came from the Charolais breed, with a single straw of Hermes, sire of the famous CF52, hitting the market at €860. Semen lots averaged at over €93 per straw.