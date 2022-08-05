The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Goldcrop in a bid to find the best harvest photo of 2022.

The prize for the winning photo is €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed of the winner’s choice.

You can enter as many times as you like.

Don't forget to include who is in the photo and where you are in the country.

Entries so far

Square-baling winter barley straw in Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny. \ Ben McCormack

Harvesting spring malting barley in Kilrush, Co Wexford. \ Barty O'Connor

Evening view over the barley in Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Emer Barry

12-year-old Conor O’Reilly took this photo from a moving car while being driven from Ardee to Dundalk. \ Conor O'Reilly

Robert Kiely cutting the first lot of winter barley with the Deutz Fahr 4075 in Kanturk, Co Cork this year. \ Caroline Kiely

Keith Caldbeck in a Fendt Favorit 916 baling square bales at Lisnavagh Farm Estate, Co Carlow. \ Keith Caldbeck

Enda Bracken and his niece Emma cutting winter barley in Offaly. \ Tom Bracken

Harvesting this year's crop of winter barley with a John Deere T550 and Andy Nolan at the wheel in Nurney, Co Kildare. \ Shane Beattie