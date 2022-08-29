Barley cutting on Pakie Murphy’s farm over Booley Bay, Co Wexford. \ Paddy O Shea

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Goldcrop in search of the best photo from this year's harvest.

The prize for the winning photo is €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed of the winner’s choice.

All you have to do is fill out the form below with your details and attach your photo. You can enter as many times as you like.

Don't forget to include who is in the photo and where you are in the country. #reapwhatyousow

Laura and Rita Clarke, Melissa Brady and Seamus O Mahony in Feeans, Co Kerry. \ Marie Clarke

Harvesting in Loughshinny. Patrick McGuinness cutting for Niall McGuinness. \ Niall McGuinness

Emily Pierce picking apples on her cousin's farm in Co Laois. \ Michael Bermingham

Michael Cahill and his son MJ Cahill drawing in bales on his first birthday ahead of a busy winter at Kylenaheskeragh, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary.

A drone picture of a lone tree with two shades of golden either side in Craughwell, Co Galway. \ Eoin Fealy