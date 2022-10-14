The Irish Farmers Journal teamed up with Goldcrop in a bid to find the best harvest photo of 2022.

The champions of the Irish Farmers Journal harvest 2022 photo competition have been crowned.

In first place was Caroline Corkery's photo of a harvest gathering in Co Cork. The worthy winner will receive €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed of her own choice.

Runner-up in the competition was 'Oats and Boats', submitted by Peter Niblock, who pictured James Adams combining oats in the Gilnahirk hills, overlooking Belfast Lough.

Securing third place in the competition was Declan Ryan's photo of spring barley harvesting in Two Mile Borris, Co Tipperary.

First place

Second place

Third place

Commenting on behalf of competition sponsors Goldcrop, Donal Fitzgerald was very pleased with the response from members of the farming community this year.

He said: “We are delighted to sponsor and be associated with this IFJ harvest photo competition for 2022 and we want to thank all those who entered with some superb images captured in what was a great year for tillage farming.

"The winning entry is a fantastic photo that encapsulates so much about the proud farming tradition we have in Ireland – the importance of family farming through the generations, the sense of ‘meitheal’ that we continue to have in rural communities and of course the excitement for young and old that the harvest day has finally arrived and the combine is working in the field.”