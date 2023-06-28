Ming described his single plant as having just "14 weeks grow time".

I see that harvest 2023 kicked off last week for the Irish delegation in Brussels – well it did for Roscommon’s Luke Ming Flanagan anyway.

The MEP announced on Twitter that the fruits of his “amateur gardener” labours were ripe for the picking.

A picture of a hemp-looking shoot hanging up to dry accompanied his post, with a message that there were “no criminals in the chain”.

Green crop

The Dealer suspects this green crop may be the type burned off after harvest, rather than before.

And glyphosate-free, of course.