Ray Siggins cutting barley on the farm of Bryan Barber of Yeats County Blackface in Grange Co.Sligo. \ Denise Sweeney

Denise Sweeney is the winner of the 2023 Irish Farmers Journal harvest photo competition in association with Goldcrop. Denise takes home €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed for her winning entry.

In second place is Breda Canty with her entry and Louise Masterson came in third. Take a look at some of the other brilliant images we received as part of the competition.

2nd place

This field is next to a Round Tower, called Ratoo round tower in Co Kerry. I love this field in the summer and you have to be quick to get this kind of shot, as they are taking the bales out of the field as soon as they are bailed. \ Breda Canty

3rd place

This harvest was all about making the most of the dry days in Co wexford. A dry two hours saw a very excited Cayden getting to watch the rake, the baler, the loader and the lorry all working at once before the rain came, yet again! \ Louise Masterson

Runners up

James O Neill, Camolin Co Wexford trying to stay ahead of the fast approaching rain on his Deutz Fahr in Co Wexford. \ Sonya O Neill

Murphy Agri Hire cutting winter barley at Grange Farm in Co Kildare. \ Padraig Mahon

Pat Grace with his 11 month old daughter Éabha in a crop of barley in Co Kilkenny. \ David Stanley

Darcie Masterson delivering the tea and sandwiches to the field to Grandad and Daddy, Craig and Willie Masterson while cutting the spring barley in Co Wexford. \ David Stanley

Christy Draper takes a break at mealtime while Thomas Draper operates their Deutz-Fahr combine, harvesting barley for John McCarthy, Maryboro, Timoleague, Co Cork. \ Gearóid Holland

Killian and Raymond Moloney harvesting spring barley while local fishermen check their lobster pots. in Co Cork. \ Gary Moloney

Harvesting the barley, Bettystown. I live in a housing estate next to this large field and I couldn't find out the name. \ David Stanley