Martin Shortall of Shortall Agri tackles a lodged crop of Planet spring barley in Ratheniska, Co Laois on Tuesday. So far, the April-sown spring barley has been yielding about 2.8t/ac at just over 20% moisture. \ Claire Nash

Tillage farmers are in salvage mode as weather wreaks havoc on their crops.

Spring barley, the country’s biggest cereal crop, is proving difficult to harvest and bale with lodged crops and second growth widespread. Many farmers have yet to start their spring barley harvest, while agronomists estimate that just 35% of the crop nationally has been harvested as rain plagues progress.

Many crops are breaking down in fields. Heads are hitting the ground, with new green plants standing beside them, making harvesting difficult and baling a challenge.

Some merchants say that the malting barley harvest is effectively over, as they expect remaining crops to fail and be downgraded to feed.

Growers whose crops don’t make malting grade face losing €120/t in some cases.

Added to that, lower yields and feed barley prices at €100/t below last year are causing massive financial challenges.

Large quantities of straw are still to be baled. Some winter barley straw is now on the ground for five weeks.

Straw yields

Early reports put spring barley straw yields at four to seven 4x4 round bales per acre, compared to a normal yield of 10 bales/acre. At a guide price of €20/bale that’s another potential loss of up to €120/acre for farmers.

Further rain is forecast for the weekend as farmers attempt to cut spring barley. It could prove to be the most difficult yet, as lodged crops and secondary growth are widespread in April and May-sown crops.