Grain prices for next harvest increased further this week.

Grain prices for next harvest increased over the past week, with dry barley for harvest now up around €360/t. This is reflected in Glanbia’s green price offers earlier this week, which were €307/t for barley and €317/t for wheat next harvest.

In Glanbia’s case, these prices are subject to a further loyalty bonus top-up.

Dry wheat prices for next December are now in the €365/t to €370/t range, which is also about €5/t higher than last week

All grain prices remain subject to daily and even hourly price fluctuations to impact on specific quotes and there appears to be a growing divergence between futures and physical prices at times.

Green prices of around €310/t for feed barley are approximately €100/t higher than last harvest, which is possibly more than covering the increased costs experienced across all inputs this year.

Price increases are also evident in oilseed rape, with the November MATIF futures up a further €30/t last week. This contract closed at €827.25/t last week and this would equate to close on €790/t for dried oilseed rape post-harvest, or about €750/t green.

The higher values for grains and oilseeds are opening a conversation around drying costs and weight loss adjustments for the coming harvest.

It is likely that we will see bigger monetary adjustments in place for moisture either side of the 20% base price.

