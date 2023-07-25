Goldcrop are back to sponsor this year's harvest photo competition and this year's theme is 'Keep it lit, keep it local'.

We want to show the importance of having a local source of grain and all of the hard work that goes into producing that grain.

Entrants should try to capture the hours of work that go into harvesting and saving the crops grown by Irish tillage farmers.

Whether it's barley or oats, beans or peas, oilseed rape or rye, take a snap (in a safe manner of course) and send it into the Irish Farmers Journal.

Tell the story

Whether you're cutting or baling, loading, delivering, drying or testing grain in a lab, we want to tell the story of the harvest in 2023.

So far, it has been a wet one and it is important to show the good and the bad, so if it's blue skies or dark clouds, get the camera out.

There are lots of prizes up for grabs. You can enter by sending us your photo below: