Trevor Cleet Thompson combining oats on Graham Furey's farm in Killyleagh, Co Down, for agricultural contractor JD Townle and Son. The shores of Strangford Lough can be seen in the background. \ Peter Niblock

The deadline to apply for this year's harvest photo competition is fast approaching and we want to see what you've been up to this harvest - hail, rain or shine.

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Goldcrop this year, which is awarding the winner with €1,000 worth of Goldcrop seed.

We are calling on our readers to paint a picture of the hard work that goes into harvesting Irish grain from field to store and feed.

Entrants should try to capture the hours of work that go into harvesting and saving the crops grown by Irish tillage farmers.

Whether it's barley or oats, beans or peas, oilseed rape or rye, take a snap (in a safe manner of course) and send it into the Irish

Farmers Journal.

Tell the story

Whether you're cutting or baling, loading, delivering, drying or testing grain in a lab, we want to tell the story of the harvest in 2023. There are lots of prizes up for grabs.

Here are some of the entries so far:

Finbarr O'Brien and his granddaughter Mia are happy to get straw baled up during a short spell of dry weather in Kilbrittain, Co Cork. \ James O'Brien

John Jackman cutting malting barley on 15 August with the help of his son Philip and daughter Eimear in Carrickbyrne, Co Wexford. \ Mary Jackman

Anthony O'Donovan from Timoleague in Co Cork raises the header for the last time this harvest, before heading home.

You can apply here before Sunday 17 September: