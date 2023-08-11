This year's harvest photo competition, which is sponsored by Goldcrop, has seen some great entries so far, despite the wet and challenging weather.

We are calling on our readers to paint a picture of the hard work that goes into harvesting Irish grain from field to store and feed.

Entrants should try to capture the hours of work that go into harvesting and saving the crops grown by Irish tillage farmers.

Whether it's barley or oats, beans or peas, oilseed rape or rye, take a snap (in a safe manner of course) and send it into the Irish

Farmers Journal.

Tell the story

Whether you're cutting or baling, loading, delivering, drying or testing grain in a lab, we want to tell the story of the harvest in 2023. There are lots of prizes up for grabs.

Here are some of the entries so far:

Spring barley harvest kicks off in the evening sun in Ardattin, Co Carlow. \ Brian Donohoe

While dodging showers and cutting spring barley, Dave McDonnell cleans his windows while Murph the dog waits patiently for a quick game in Midleton, Co Cork. \ Kevin O keeffe

Tom Tobin's 'overnight oats' in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary. \ Tom Tobin

Cutting winter barley into the night with the night skies overhead in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. \ James Kennedy

You can enter by sending us your photo below: