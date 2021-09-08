The spring bean harvest has picked up pace this week.

On this week’s harvest podcast Stephen Robb is joined by Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh to discuss all the action in the fields over the past week.

It’s been another busy week on tillage farms due to continued settled weather.

The spring bean harvest has picked up pace and so far, yield reports are varied, ranging from 1.5-3.2t/ac with an average of around 2.4t/ac.

However many crops still won’t be ready until next week. A share of spring barley, oats and wheat has yet to be harvested.

For more listen to the full podcast below: