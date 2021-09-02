On this week’s episode, the team discuss spring cereal performance, winter hybrid rye, grain prices, straw, carbon markets and oilseed rape.

After another busy week in harvest 2021, with the end firmly in sight.

Many growers are now either complete or are tidying up the last few crops of spring cereals.

Many growers are also harvesting spring beans.

In the fifth harvest podcast of the series, Stephen Robb is joined by Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle to discuss all the harvest action in the field over the past week.

Listen to the full podcast below: