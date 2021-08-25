The arrival of dry, settled weather has revved up harvest 2021 efforts.

Combines are now rolling in all areas, with winter wheat, spring barley, winter and spring oats, winter rye, winter oilseed rape and winter beans all going under the knife this week.

In the fourth harvest podcast of the season, we catch up with Siobhan Walsh and Andy Doyle to talk about the progress being made around the country, yield reports, straw incorporation and its value in light of rising fertiliser prices, grain markets, malting barley and much more.

Listen to the full podcast below: