The quality of winter wheat has been declining. / Barry Cronin

Yields are reported to be close to the five-year average for cereal crops in Britain. However, winter oilseed rape yields are lower than usual according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

This was reported to be due to “inclement weather during the growing season, as well as significant pest damage in some regions, particularly from cabbage stem flea beetle”.

In cereals, higher yields were generally reported on heavier land which did not suffer from moisture stress. Variety and sowing date were reported to be factors in yield variation in spring barley yields.

Progress

As of 29 August, the AHDB reported that the winter barley harvest was complete, while an odd field of winter oilseed rape remained to be harvested.

The winter wheat harvest is nearly finished, with 89% reported to be completed on 29 August. There was a nice bit of spring barley and oats to be cut still.

Some 41% of spring barley was standing when the survey was carried out, while 80% of the total oat crop had been harvested.

The last two weeks is reported to have brought good weather and progress in the fields.

Quality

A clearer picture has emerged on quality. The report states that Hagberg falling numbers (HFNs) are down in milling wheat.

HFN levels are at 220 to 250 nationally. This is down from 260 to 300 in the survey carried out a few weeks ago by the AHDB.

Bushel weight and germination are problems in spring barley. Germination is being reported to be 96% to 98%.

Crops in the east and east midlands look to be passing malting barley standards, while some crops are reported to be failing in the west midlands and Yorkshire.

Protein levels look to be okay and mycotoxins are not reported to be an issue.

The quality reports suggest that supplies for both milling wheat and malting barley will be “tighter this season”.