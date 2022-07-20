It is early in the season for definitive straw prices, but farmers are securing €20/bale out of the field and more in some cases. Teagasc has reported that straw yields are back 10-15% so far this harvest.

Some crops were slightly green and needed to be left down for a few days after cutting. However, in the extreme temperatures this week, farmers were struggling to bale as crops were so dry.

Depending on the part of the country you are in, prices differ dramatically. Prices such as €18/bale (4X4) are also reported, while 8X4X4s are moving for €40 in some cases.

In counties where tillage area is high, like Wexford, prices drop to as low as €15/bale.

The big issue with straw prices this year may not be the cost out of the field, but the cost of haulage.

The cost of drawing straw from tillage areas like Kildare to Mayo, for example, has increased to €10-14/bale depending on distance and load size, leaving a landed price of about €30/bale (4X4).

A total of 2,800ha of winter barley straw is to be chopped under the Straw Incorporation Measure. Some farmers have also started harvesting winter oats and 8,300ha of this crop will be chopped under the measure, which in total will see approximately 52,480ha of straw incorporated back into the soil.

On this week’s tillage pages 38-39, Andy Doyle details the costs and returns from straw, including the phosphorus and potassium values and baling costs.

Hay prices

The volume of hay on the market is at the highest level for years.

Prices being sought from sellers still range in the main from €30 to €35, but there is greater deviation from this price range this week.

Some producers are offering hay at €29 per 4 x 4 round bale to try and gain an edge in the market, while there are some producers who have no plan B to store bales if required and have dropped €2 to €3 per bale lower.