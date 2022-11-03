As part of the Safe Family Farms initiative, ESB Networks and the Irish Farmers Journal are delighted to announce the return of the Safe Family Farm Schools Competition, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of working safely and responsibly within agriculture.

This competition is open to all secondary school students, including transition years.

Students are asked to submit innovative ideas which they feel have the potential to make a real difference in terms of health and safety on farms and within the agricultural industry.

Entries will be accepted from individuals, groups or whole classes, and entrants are invited to express their ideas in any or a combination of the following formats:

Written (up to 300 words).

Visual (eg video, photography, poster, design, sketch, prototypes).

Judges will be looking for ideas which are innovative, impactful, feasible and also tailored to the agricultural industry.

Presentation

Three finalists will be selected to present their ideas to the judging panel, with one overall winner and two runners-up.

The overall winner will receive a total prize of €1,000 in vouchers, with the two runners-up each receiving €250 in vouchers.

All three finalists will also have their ideas featured in the Irish Farmers Journal in print and online.

Closing date for entries is Friday 9 December.

If you have any queries, please email safefamilyfarms@farmersjournal.ie.

You can submit your entry here: