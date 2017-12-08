Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Have your cattle got adequate lying space?
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Have your cattle got adequate lying space?

By on
With the beef battle increasing in both size and weight, farmers should be checking that animals still have adequate lying space.
With the beef battle increasing in both size and weight, farmers should be checking that animals still have adequate lying space.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Beef
Member
In pictures: cow with calf at foot sells for €2,410 at Balla Mart
Markets
In pictures: cow with calf at foot sells for €2,410 at Balla Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 December 2017
Member
Strong demand for quality cattle at Enniskillen Mart
Markets
Strong demand for quality cattle at Enniskillen Mart
By Kieran Mailey on 07 December 2017
Member
Feeding in the freezing cold and frost
Breeding & health
Feeding in the freezing cold and frost
By Jack Kennedy on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
In pictures: cow with calf at foot sells for €2,410 at Balla Mart
Markets
In pictures: cow with calf at foot sells for €2,410 at Balla Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 December 2017
Member
In pictures: ventilation options for your shed
Buildings
In pictures: ventilation options for your shed
By William Conlon on 04 December 2017
Member
Strong demand for quality cattle at Enniskillen Mart
Markets
Strong demand for quality cattle at Enniskillen Mart
By Kieran Mailey on 07 December 2017
Double-Record Disc harrow
10 ft double record disc  harrow Bearing good and tight lots of life ...
View ad
Tanco Bale Hoist
Tanco Bale Extension Increase you reach with this tool On cone and pin...
View ad
NEW **Mchale Shear Grab** NEW
Brand New Mchale 5 ft Mchale shear grab Never being used just in keep in st...
View ad
Chillton Bale stacker
Round bale stacker good and tight Has old type Quicke brackets which can be...
View ad
Fiona Grassbag 3 mtr
Fiona grass bag  3 mtr grass seeder very accuary and easy to set seeder...
View ad

Place ad