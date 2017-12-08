Have your cattle got adequate lying space?
By Kieran Mailey on 08 December 2017
With the beef battle increasing in both size and weight, farmers should be checking that animals still have adequate lying space.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 December 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 07 December 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 08 December 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 December 2017
By William Conlon on 04 December 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 07 December 2017
10 ft double record disc harrow Bearing good and tight lots of life ...
Tanco Bale Extension Increase you reach with this tool On cone and pin...
Brand New Mchale 5 ft Mchale shear grab Never being used just in keep in st...
Round bale stacker good and tight Has old type Quicke brackets which can be...
Fiona grass bag 3 mtr grass seeder very accuary and easy to set seeder...