The proposals for a new pesticide SUR will impact significantly on different players along the use chain.

The proposed changes to the sustainable use directive (SUD) for pesticides have generated a lot of concerns at grower levels throughout the country.

However, it is important to stress that these are only proposals and that there may be many significant changes before they come into law.

Already, European Commission officials have acknowledged the concerns of many member states, including Ireland, with regard to a whole range of the individual proposals that will impact in different ways on many in society.

It is important to stress that the new sustainable use regulations for pesticides (SUR) proposals are for regulations rather than a directive, which we have had up to now.

Flexibility

This means that agreed content becomes legally binding across the EU with little or no scope for individual member state flexibility.

So it is very important that people act to influence measures that are seen to be highly detrimental to their businesses.

It is important to remember that the green deal strategy in the EU is driven by public opinion during a consultation process.

So the direction of travel is being set by those who are prepared to take time to tell officialdom how they would like to see the future evolve.

The fact that farmers do not engage in such process ensures that their voices are not being heard around the tables that formulate policy.

The EU recently completed a consultation process on the new pesticide regulation proposals and now the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has opened a public consultation on the proposals. It is inviting stakeholders in Ireland to provide their views in writing on the SUR proposal as it relates to them.

Proposals

Stakeholders include farmers who have to cope with the proposal to reduce pesticide use, secure independent advice and keep electronic records, etc.

Commercial and independent advisers will also be affected by the proposals, as will businesses involved in the supply of pesticides to growers.

Can a grower provide his/her own advice? Are there software services available that can record the necessary information and advice, etc?

There are many elements of the proposals for the new regulation that will impact on people working in different parts of the food chain and these impacts need to be voiced.

Failure to respond could mean that your perspective on the proposed regulations may not be heard and it is too late to complain after a set of proposals are agreed.

Feedback should be provided in writing and emailed to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine via e-mail to surconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie and reference it as 'SUR Proposal'. All such responses must be received by 5.30pm on Friday 20 January 2023.