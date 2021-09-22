The VCI has urged the public to engage in the process before the deadline of 13 October. \ Donal O' Leary

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), has launched a public consultation to gather feedback on its revised draft Codes of Professional Conduct, and has urged the public to provide their views on the amended draft before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday 13 October.

The public consultation surveys can be accessed by clicking on one of the following links, and will take the form of three separate surveys, one each for members of the public and stakeholders, veterinary practitioners, and veterinary nurses.

Substantial review

The surveys ask for the views of respondents on the Council’s revised draft Codes of Professional Conduct, which cover key areas including: animal health and welfare; animals under care; one health one welfare; 24-hour emergency cover; the responsible use of medicines; communication; veterinary telemedicine; integrity of food/certification; records/informed consent; and duty to society.

The surveys form part of a complete and substantial review being undertaken of the VCI’s Codes of Professional Conduct for veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses.This is the first complete review undertaken in 10 years.

In June 2020, the Veterinary Council established a working group to consider the codes, to ensure their content, format and presentation meet the current and foreseeable needs of all veterinary professionals and the public.

Earlier this month, the Veterinary Council of Ireland also hosted a focus group event comprised of several representatives of stakeholder organisations from across the agricultural and veterinary industries to discuss key sections of the codes of conduct.

It is intended that the revised Codes of Professional Conduct will include straightforward guidance on the principles of ethical veterinary care which are in line with best practice internationally.