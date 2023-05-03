There’s nothing The Dealer likes more than a good quiz, so I was an interested watcher when host Bradley Walsh posed a farming question on The Chase recently.

The answer has proven divisive.

The question was “what dried grass is cut and stored in a barn?” The answer most of you are thinking is “hay”, isn’t it? The contestant instead answered “straw”.

But guess what? Straw was accepted as a correct answer. And farmers on social media are arguing over whether this was right or wrong. Some say that hay is dried grass and any other answer is nonsense. Others point out that cereal crops are indeed categorised as grasses, and straw is thus indeed dried grass.

It could be the grape/sprong debate of 2023. What do you think, dear reader?