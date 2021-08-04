I see that the case of a Longford man who chose to make hay instead of attending his court case has been adjourned to next month.

As the Longford Leader reports it, the Ballinalee man’s defence told the presiding judge that the defendant, who was charged with public disorder offences, chose “haymaking on a tractor” after developing a bad cough over his court appearance.

Conscious of the health risk he posed to others with his cold-like symptoms, the man did plead guilty through his defence and his case returns to court next month. Will his decision to make bales instead of getting bail pay off?