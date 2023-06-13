The health of animals on farms is important at all times of the year, be it the middle of winter or the height of summer. In extreme temperatures it can be a bigger challenge to keep animals trouble-free.

Luckily in Ireland our climate lends itself to avoiding any of the extreme temperatures we see in other countries during winter and summer. Most of our animals are housed during the winter months so we avoid any issues during this time.

In the rare event of heatwaves occurring stock can be at a heightened risk of health issues. It’s all about stress and avoiding stress in animals is key to keep them healthy.

A stressed animal will have a lower level of immunity or ability to fight disease and this can lead to problems. Doing the simple things well can avoid a lot of these potential problems.

Providing enough clean water for animals is about as simple as it gets, but sometimes we take water supply for granted. It’s important to make sure that all drinkers are working correctly over the next few weeks.

Suckler cows need up to 90 litres/day, weanlings need 20 to 25 litres/day, finishing cattle need 35 to 60 litres/day, and animals on ad-lib meals need up to 70 litres/day.

Animals will also gravitate towards shade at the hottest times of the day, so it’s important that animals have access to good shaded areas in times of high heat.

The severe drought is very obvious on this farm in Co Waterford \ Donal O'Leary

Keeping animals fed well, be in grass or supplementary feed is also important to keep all healthy.

In this week’s Focus, we also take a look at the issue around weanling heifers ending up in calf on finishing farms and the problems that it creates. Aidan Brennan takes a look at keeping the diet of dairy cows right this summer, while our AHI page profiles the CellCheck programme and how mastitis can be treated and avoided on dairy farms.