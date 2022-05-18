Current senior director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) Cormac Healy is heading to the drinks sector. \ Donal O'Leary

I was shocked to hear that Cormac Healy is to leave his role as senior director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) for a senior role within Ibec’s equivalent group for the drinks sector, Drinks Ireland.

Healy had previously completed a leadership stint at Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), Ibec’s equivalent dairy business group, in the early 2010s.

The seat he’s filling at Drinks Ireland is being vacated by its current director Patricia Callan, who’s moving on to yet another Ibec group, Financial Services Ireland (FSI).

Between the meat, dairy and drinks sector, the Healy and Callan duo will nearly have expertise in all portions of a four-course dinner and with Callan’s new home at FSI, they’ll know how to pay for it.

Something tells The Dealer though that Healy is unlikely to be facing protests from Irish Distillers in the new gig. Best of luck to both of them.