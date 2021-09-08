Heaney Meats Catering from Co Galway has been served with a prohibition order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Based in the Liosban Industrial Estate, the FSAI has directed the company to ensure a range of meats are not used for human consumption and are recalled from sale or distribution.

The FSAI officer who served the order was of the opinion “that the activities (handling, processing, disposal, manufacturing, storage, distribution or selling of food) involve or, are likely to involve, a serious risk to public health”.

Reason for the order

The main reasons for the order given by the FSAI said that a batch of striploin beef was “produced from raw material which had passed its use by date”.

For other food items, the dates of freezing could not be established and the use by dates had expired and traceability could not be established.

Meats impacted

A total of 40 meats fall under the prohibition order.

Among the items of food impacted was 865.5kg of chicken fillets, 341kg of rashers, 10kg of pork sausage and 108.5kg of beef fillets.

Some 122kg of frozen beef mince and almost 400kg of beef bones were also effected.

No excuse

There was a total of five enforcement orders issued by the FSAI last month.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI commented: “There is no excuse for behaviour which has the potential to put consumers’ health at risk.”

Byrne warned that there is a legal responsibility for food businesses to act responsibly and ensure the food they provide to customers is safe to eat.