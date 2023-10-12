John Magner, Castletownroche, asking some hard questions of the candidates at the IFA hustings at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

IFA presidential candidates Francie Gorman, left, and Martin Stapleton, right, with Pat O'Keeffe, North Cork IFA chair at the IFA hustings at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

The IFA’s levy income is expected to fall by around 25%, and unless the shortfall is addressed, it will affect its services, the presidential hustings in Fermoy heard on Tuesday night.

Presidential candidate Martin Stapleton was asked about “Chinese whispers” about IFA finances “not being good” by farmer John Magner from Castletownroche.

Stapleton told the crowded room that the IFA’s cost of services have risen by more than 25% in the last 24 to 30 months, while income from the EIF levy and from the membership fees were broadly static in the same period.

However, he added: “We also have increased difficulty this year because commodity prices are down across the board.

“Those of you who pay the EIF levy, pay €1.50 per €1,000, but every time there’s a cut in your milk price or your beef price, your grain price, it goes without saying the levy’s going to be reduced as well and the levy this year is likely to be down 25% or somewhere in that region, because that’s what commodity prices are down.”

Stapleton said: “We are going to have to make up that shortfall, or else we’re going to have to cut our services. The timing around a decision when that adjustment is made is not up to me as treasurer, that’s up to the finance committee, and that finance committee will make that decision I would hope sooner rather than later.”

There followed a heated exchange between Stapleton and rival presidential candidate Francie Gorman, who sits on the finance committee, in which each man accused the other of being disingenuous in how the finances were being addressed.

Gorman said the finance committee was to come forward with proposals for the September council meeting, “which we didn’t do because we’re in an election cycle” and added that he would be more proactive in how the finances and other issues were dealt with.

“If you let something fester, it gets worse and we are in a very challenged position, make no mistake about that, and it’s going to take strong leadership to address that issue when this election is over,” said Gorman.

Martin Stapleton called on Gorman to “look at your responsibilities as the finance committee. I chair it. I don’t get to decide what the outcome is”.

“We put, on three separate occasions this year, figures in front of the finance committee … but there was not a consensus achieved about how to do it.”

Stapleton said the majority of the finance committee wanted to wait until after the election cycle so that it wouldn’t interfere with the election.

“I’m not going to name any names, but I can tell you I made it clear on the day I was not in favour of delaying action.”