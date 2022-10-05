Space was at a premium at Skibbereen Mart’s weanling show and sale on Friday last, with a super yard of cattle and a trade to match. There was a 2:1 ratio of bulls to heifers and Charolais dominated the weanling numbers.

Bulls close to or over 400kg met strong demand, with little price per kilo difference with lighter stock. Most continental bull weanlings sold for €600 to €1,050 with their weight and in a price per kilo range from €3.10/kg back to €2.50/kg. At the top end, there was a share making over €3.10. These varied on the weight range but were usually well-muscled weanlings that had U or maybe even E grade potential. Bulls under 330kg held their own too, with prices largely on par with other years.

This January 2022-born bull weighed 330kg and sold for €940 (€2.85/kg).

This February 2022-born bull weighed 295kg and sold for €910 (€3.19/kg).

This January 2022-born heifer weighed 380kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.95/kg).

This March 2022-born bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.13/kg).

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Denis O’Donoghue said: “The 98% clearance rate tells it all. We had a great trade for all bulls but more so the heavy bulls. Compared to other years they seem to be ahead of themselves and there was no difference on a price per kilo basis between the heavy and light bull. We had some great bulls in it too, so you have to give credit to farmers breeding them. The quality of the animal makes them easier to sell these days and they’re producing super stock.”

This January 2022-born bull weighed 295kg and sold for €880 (€2.95/kg).

These March 2022-born bulls weighed 237kg and sold for €730 (€3.08/kg).

This March 2022-born bull weighed 425kg and sold for €1,290 (€3.04/kg).

This January 2022-born bull weighed 455kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.95/kg).

There was good competition between farmers and finishers for stock and the presence of a number of exporters helped demand too.

Weanling heifers weren’t present in as big a number as bulls but remained a steady trade. Heifers were making from €300 up to €1,120 over the €/kg.

Over in the cattle ring, trade was good with demand for forward stores holding firm but prices for plainer cattle were after easing a bit, according to O’Donoghue.

“They’re like they are ever I suppose, that bit behind continentals. We could see continentals get dearer because they’re not there in the same numbers.”

This April 2022-born bull weighed 275kg and sold for €800 (€2.91/kg).

This March 2022-born bull weighed 355kg and sold for €940 (€2.65/kg).

This January 2022-born bull weighed 405kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.72/kg).

Cow trade has maintained its momentum all year and last week was no different, with O’Donoghue saying: “Prices for parlour cows are even ahead of other years. What you could see happening now with the good milk price is farmers might be tempted to hold on to cows and milk them on a bit longer. Unless they’re under pressure for silage, we might see dry cows slower to come out.”