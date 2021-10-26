The warning comes into effect in the early hours of Wednesday. \ Donal O' Leary.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning comes into effect in the early hours of Wednesday 27 October 2021 and will remain in place until the early hours of Thursday morning.

There will be heavy spells of persistent rain which will give way to localised flooding.

The rain is expected to hit Kerry and Cork between 1am and 3am, but will move towards the eastern counties as the morning progresses.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution and drive with care.