Farmers have been warned have difficult weather conditions on Wednesday. \ Philip doyle

Met Éireann has warned that there will be heavy rain and gusty wind in many counties on Wednesday.

The national weather forecaster has issued a yellow wind and rainfall warning for several counties in its latest update.

There will be heavy rain on Wednesday in counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow, with an expected onset time of 7am.

The potential impacts will include difficult travel conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility.

Windy conditions

Met Éireann has also issued a yellow wind warning for several counties on Wednesday.

It will become very windy with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly, according to the forecast.

Counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow are to be impacted and the wind is expected to commence at 7am.

The potential impacts will include coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees.