Heavy rainfall and thunder is forecast for much of the south east. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued an orange thunder warning for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

The forecaster says there will be “thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes” causing “some disruption” from Wednesday afternoon until 5pm.

Earlier, it issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, and Tipperary.

Met Éireann says heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will continue in these counties until midnight tonight with the “possibility of intense downpours”. It says these will “lead to localised flooding and some disruption”.

A more severe orange rainfall warning has been issued for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow with “very heavy rain” and embedded thunderstorms likely leading to disruption in these areas over the course of Wednesday evening.

Thursday

Met Éireann says Thursday morning will be drier for many parts of the country. It says there will be a “good deal” of cloud overall with occasional brighter spells and that the best of these will develop in the afternoon.

There will also be isolated showers through the day with heavier outbreaks of showery rain pushing into the south through the late afternoon and evening. It will be breezy at times as moderate southeast winds increase fresh to strong in the southwest.

Highest temperatures on Thursday will range between 15°C and 17°C.