James Kelly and Shane Giltinane with the Nutrias €1,000 baby beef winner and supreme champion of the show.

With a warm welcome on a cold day to its 40-acre show field, Corrandulla Agricultural Show opened its gates to thousands of spectators and exhibitors who made their long-awaited return to the annual event.

Galway was well represented on both the show field and the football field last Sunday, but judge John Kane’s supreme interbreed champion went to Limerick man Shane Giltinane with his heifer sired by Hazard out of an Ashleigh Admiral cow.

It was a day to remember for Giltinane, with the same heifer winning the Nutrias Corrandulla Show €1,000 baby beef competition.

Second in this competition were Maxwell Brothers with their 18-month-old heifer sired by Elite Ice Cream out of a BYU cow, with third place going to Oliver Stanley’s Belgian Blue-cross-Limousin bullock.

Variety

There was great variety in the commercial section, with the overall champion going to Frank Mulligan's cow and calf pair, a BB2247 cow with her Dereen Jack calf who also qualified for the non-pedigree suckler cow and calf all-Ireland championship.

It was also a great day for Frank's daughter Nichola, who qualified for the Irish Shows Association all-Ireland intermediate young stockperson championship sponsored by FBD Insurance and the Irish Farmers Journal.

Champion and reserve Zwartbles - Dinny Lyons from Moylough with his champion and Paul Conroy, Woodford, with the reserve.

Nichola also won the under-17 young handlers' competition, with Leah Staunton following in second and Sally Towey in third.

Reserve champion in the commercial section went to the McPadden family from Rhode, Co Offaly, who also won the best suckler-type heifer class.

Nicole McPadden with the reserve commercial champion.

Winning the U12 young stockperson was Isabella Dagg from Portumna with her Speckled Park-cross calf. Second and third were sister and brother duo Saoirse and Darragh O’Doherty from Mullagh, Co Clare.

In the pedigree section, overall champion went to the Davis family from Williamstown, Co Galway, with their September-born Belgian Blue bull sired by Mannequin who won the pedigree Belgian Blue male or female born since September 2021 class.

The Davis family also took second place in this class.

Reserve pedigree champion went to David Watts from Ballyglunin, Tuam, Co Galway, with his October-born Charolais bull Sagesse Sydney, a CF52 son.