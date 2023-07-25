Mary Anne Hurley from Munster Technological University, with Aidan Brennan, Tim Leahy and Ailish Moriarty from Kerry Agribusiness.

Tim Leahy is milking 150 cows and farming 118ha of heavy soils near Listowel in Co Kerry.

The farm straddles the county border between Kerry and Limerick and a good share of the land is peaty in nature and not the easiest to manage.

Tim says grazing in spring is difficult and only two or three days at grass were secured this March and it wasn’t until the end of April that grazing really got going this year – such are the challenges when farming on heavy soils.

Despite this, Tim and his family are making a huge effort to focus on the important things within their control.

The EBI of the Holstein Friesian herd is high at an average of €209 and the cows are high producing with 550kg MS/cow from about 1.2t to 1.3t of meal per cow.

Drainage

They have invested heavily in drainage and reseeding in order to improve the productivity of grassland on the farm. Tim is measuring grass and the average growth rate over the last few years is 12t DM/ha.

The farm is very well laid out in terms of roadways and grazing infrastructure and a new underpass was constructed in 2021 allowing access to land across the busy road. There are usually less than 10% of the herd empty after 12 weeks of breeding.

Cows that Tim doesn’t want to breed heifers from are given high dairy beef index beef AI bulls.

Tim raised the roof and improved ventilation in the milking parlour.

Contractors do silage and most of the slurry work in springtime which relieves the pressure on the farm team.

Tim’s father, also Tim, is a huge help on the farm, checking youngstock and available to give a hand whenever it’s needed.

Investment

Big investment has been made in facilities in recent years with a new bulk tank installed and alterations to the dairy, which is spotless.

A new roof was built over the milking parlour, which Tim says has improved the working environment for the milker as the parlour is now much better ventilated.

One of the top priorities for heavy farms, like the Leahy’s farm, is to ensure there is sufficient silage on hand for long winters so that they don’t have to buy silage if the weather is bad.

First-cut silage was harvested on 15 May this year, so quality is excellent.

