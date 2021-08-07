Heavy thundery showers or longer spells of rain on Saturday are forecast to lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions, Met Éireann has said.
It has issued a status yellow rainfall warning.
The warning is in place for 12 counties: Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.
The warning is in place from 10.30 on Saturday until midnight.
A thunderstorm warning is in place for the same number of counties.
