Hedge-cutting will be permitted for six months from 31 August. / Philip Doyle

The cutting of hedgerows and the burning of vegetation will remain prohibited until 31 August, when farmers will be permitted to cut hedgerows through to 28 February.

Allowances are made for hedgerows to be trimmed in limited circumstances over the closed period.

Examples of such allowances may be granted to ensure safety on public roads or to allow a site to be cleared for building works.

Penalties

Farmers may face cross compliance penalties should they cut hedges before this opening date - outside of these strict exceptions - and penalties can also be levied where a hedgerow is removed without an alternative hedgerow of the same length planted on-farm.

Derogation farmers are reminded that to comply with the changes made in 2020, they must either leave one thorn tree uncut in every 300m of hedge or maintain their hedgerows in a management regime allowing at least three years between successive cutting events.