As we approach the end of February, hedge-cutting season is almost over. Hedgerows may not be cut from 1 March to 31 August.

1 March is the start of the bird-nesting season and hedge-cutting or prescribed burning in the uplands are not allowed at this time of the year.

Farmers operating under a nitrates derogation should also remember that they need to leave a whitethorn or blackthorn tree growing every 300m in the hedgerows on the farm, or else cut hedges in a three-year rotation. This can mean cutting only one-third of the hedges on the farm each year, or cutting only one side of a hedge each year.

Hedge planting

It is important to note that for those wanting to plant a hedge, there is still time, as hedges can be planted up to St Patrick’s Day.

Those thinking of planting should use native trees grown in Ireland. Flowers and berries will provide food for pollinators and birds, while the hedge itself will provide a space for birds to nest and will also provide a corridor for wildlife.

No cutting of margins

For farmers in the Results-based Environment Agri-pilot Programme (REAP), it is also important to remember that field margins in the scheme cannot be cut. This is also the case for those with arable margins in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS). Arable margins cannot be cut from 1 March.