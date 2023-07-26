The hedge-cutting season remains closed until 1 September, which is just over one-month away. Until then, the cutting of hedges in fields or along roadsides is not accepted.

The cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation growing on uncultivated land or in hedges or ditches is restricted between 1 March and 31 August under the Wildlife Act. There is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions, which allow landowners and public authorities to address hedges for road safety reasons at any time of the year.

Extension

It should be noted that a final extension was granted by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications earlier in the year which allows agricultural green waste to be burned on farms in certain limited circumstances for a final three-month period between 1 September to 30 November 2023. After this period, the burning of green waste is said to be banned indefinitely. Derogation farms have three options:

Leave a whitethorn or blackthorn tree to grow up every 300m and cut the remainder of the hedge on all three sides, if desired.

Maintain hedgerows on a three-year cycle, cutting only one side of the hedge each year.

Cut one-third of the hedges on the farm each year.