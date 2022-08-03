There is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions. / Odhran Ducie

The hedge-cutting season remains closed until 1 September, which is now less than a month away.

Until then no hedges in fields or along roadsides can be cut.

The cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction by means of vegetation growing on uncultivated land or in hedges or ditches is restricted between 1 March and 31 August under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amendment by Section 46 of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000.

There is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions.

It does allow both landowners and public authorities to address hedges for road safety reasons at any time of the year.