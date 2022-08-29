Of the 110 bird species in Ireland, 55 of them use hedges for food or shelter.

To mark Teagasc Hedgerow Week 2022, a number of events are taking place around the country to inform people of best hedgerow management and maintenance.

These events are of importance to both farmers and contractors, according to countryside specialist with Teagasc Dr Catherine Keena.

"It's really important this week that we engage farmers, contractors and the general public.

"The farmer thinks the contractor knows best and contractors think farmers know best, but we all need to be educated about hedges," she told Teagasc's Signpost webinar on Friday.

Don't top escaped hedges and don't let topped hedges escape

She added that the whole purpose of the week is that farmers go away recognising the two different types of hedges - escaped and topped.

When planting, know which type of hedge you want before you start and coppice upside-down toilet brush hedges rather than escaped hedges.

"Don't top escaped hedges and don't let topped hedges escape," she explained.

Below are some of the events farmers can attend this week.

Johnstown Castle

On Wednesday 30 August, Teagasc Johnstown Castle, Wexford, is having its 'Farming for a Better Future' event, where hedgerows will be part of the discussion, along with a live exhibition on hedge-cutting. This event kicks off at 10am.

Kilkenny city

Hedgerows of Kilkenny city is taking place on Wednesday 31 August at 11am, with a walk and talk with Nore Vision at Bishop Meadow Swimming Point.

Gurteen

Gurteen Agricultural College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, will host live demonstrations on coppicing upside-down toilet brush hedges, retaining thorn sapling in a topped hedge when hedge-cutting and using compostable film to develop a dense base on new hedges.

Webinar

Next Friday 2 September, Teagasc will also have its Signpost webinar on hedgerow networks with Dr Francoise Burel, Université de Rennes, France. This starts at 9.30am for one hour.