Understanding hedges better is the theme of this year’s Teagasc Hedgerow Week, which kicks off on Friday 3 December and will be launched by Minister of State Pippa Hackett on the weekly Teagasc Signpost webinar at 9.30am.
There will be a webinar streamed each morning at 9.30am to 10.30am from 6 to 10 December hosted by Teagasc’s countryside management specialist Catherine Keena.
Catherine will give advice on planting hedges as farmers undertake the task over the winter and will be joined by a host of different experts and stakeholders throughout the week.
A full line-up of speakers is outlined below.
Monday 6 December - the state of Ireland’s hedgerows both quantity and quality
Tuesday, 7 December - biodiversity of hedges.
Wednesday, 8 December - hedgerow management.
Thursday, 9 December - food from hedges.
Friday, 10 December - the value of native provenance trees and hedging stock.
The Teagasc Signpost webinar will discuss the value of native provenance trees and hedging stock and how to reduce health risks to them. CEO of Woodlands of Ireland Joe Gowran and chairperson of the Society of Irish Plant Pathologists Maria Cullen will cover these topics.
For more information on Teagasc Hedgerow Week or to register for the webinars, click here.
