Hedgerows on Martin Crowe's farm in Carrigmore, Doon, Co Limerick. Martin takes part in the Irish Farmers Journal's Footprint Farmers programme.

Teagasc’s Hedgerow Week starts on Friday, 26 August and runs until 2 September.

It comes just in time to offer farmers advice on hedgerow management at the close of the bird nesting season. Hedge-cutting is allowed once again from 1 September.

One of the main events taking place over the week will be with contractors at Gurteen Agricultural College on 1 September.

Best practice on hedge-cutting will be demonstrated from 11am.

Teagasc Open Day

There will also be advice on offer at the Teagasc Johnstown Castle Open Day on Tuesday, 30 August, while two Signpost Programme webinars on 26 August and 2 September at 9.30am will discuss best practice with hedge-cutting and how hedgerows are networks for biodiversity.

Hedgerows provide habitats for wildlife and also provide corridors for wildlife to travel in, provide shelter for livestock, store carbon and can help to protect water quality by catching nutrients.