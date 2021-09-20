Goulding S Tibbie 1071 ET, which sold for the top price of €10,000. \ Agri Marketing

A total of 31 heifers were offered for sale from the Goulding herd which is run by Matthew Goulding and family from Ballyduff in Kerry.

They are well-known breeders of Angus and Hereford cattle and the reputation the herd carries certainly stood to the owners last Saturday, with the sale one of the strongest for the breed seen in recent years.

This was far from an accident, with a full team of helpers on the day and a UK-based sales marketing team ensuring its smooth running.

The Angus breed continues to see an upward trajectory in terms of demand for both pedigree and commercial stock.

This demand was certainly evident in Roscrea, with many prospective buyers both ringside and online unable to secure lots despite strong bidding.

This resulted in all 31 in-calf heifers finding new homes, with the average price settling at a massive €3,942.

Highlight

Highlight of the sale was the €10,000 top-priced lot, Goulding S Tibbie 1071 ET.

This rising two-year-old heifer is a daughter of Tofts Evergarth R409, with her dam being the Netherallan Peter Pershore-bred dam Goulding P Tibbie 892.

Stemming from one of the best lines to come out of Canada through the years, she sold due in January to the herd’s new stock bull Drumhill Eveready.

Carrying five stars on the terminal index, she was secured by northern buyer John McKibbin for his Leestone herd.

The Angus breed continues to see an upward trajectory in terms of demand for both pedigree and commercial stock

Next in line and hitting €7,300 was Goulding T Philippa 1100.

This March 2020-born heifer is a daughter of former stock bull Richhill Blackrock, with the dam Goulding H Philippa 215 a daughter of the homebred Goulding Extra.

Again selling in-calf to Eveready, Philippa carried five stars on both indices and was secured by a breeder in the west of Ireland.

On the double

The same buyer also forked out €5,200 for Goulding Philippa W128.

This 15-month-old heifer was again sired by Blackrock and is out of the same family line as the previous lot. This one had a dairy beef index of €108 and again sold in-calf to Eveready.

Goulding Winnie W073 was next in line when she sold for €6,000.

This January 2020-born heifer is a daughter of homebred AI bull Goulding Man O Man, with the dam being imported cow Kingwood Winnie N099, which goes back to Te Mania Emperor E343.

In-calf to Eveready, this picture-perfect heifer was knocked down to a Wicklow-based breeder.

The same buyer was also willing to pay €4,800 for Goulding Pamwinnie W133.

Sired by the aforementioned Richhill Blackrock, this young April 2020-born heifer is out of an Oakchurch Dirk-bred dam.

Carrying five stars on both traits, she sold due in May to Eveready.

Genetic full sister

It was back to the Philippa family for the next in line when Goulding T Philippa 1079 sold for €5,600.

Sired by Linton Gilbertines Preacher, she is out of a dam by Abberton Eminem M285, which the Goulding herd imported from England in 2013.

Carrying five stars on the replacement index, she was knocked down to a Meath buyer.

The same buyer also secured a further four lots at €3,000, €3,200, €3,600 and €3,900.

One of the first lots through the ring was Goulding Philippa 1077, which was knocked down at €5,500.

This heifer was a genetic full sister to the previous Preacher daughter at €5,600, having the same sire and the dams being full sisters.

Carrying five stars on the replacement index, she was knocked down to Blackhall Angus in Co Louth.

Last of the heavy hitters was a call of €5,000 for Goulding Jane W124.

This April 2020-born Richhill Blackrock daughter is out of an Oakchurch Dirk dam.

This heifer is from the same line which produced AI bull Goulding Jumbo King. She sold in-calf to Drumhill Eveready and headed north to a prominent breeder.