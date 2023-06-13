Heifers turning out in calf when they aren’t meant to be is one of the big negatives of running a heifer finishing enterprise.

It also seems to be on the rise with a number of big finishers contacting me in recent weeks out of desperation to highlight the problem.

One Tipperary-based finisher I spoke to has had seven heifers turn up in calf in the last three months. He buys about 250 heifers from September to December every year and says that this year has been his worst ever.

“An agent buys the heifers for me in marts predominantly in the west but speaking to other finishers, it’s the same all across the country no matter where you buy them.”

Finishers know it’s part and parcel of the game but when numbers start to increase, frustration also increases.

“It’s actually not the money as most farmers are fine about it, it’s more the time it takes to sort it out and all the hassle that comes with it.

“If I spot a heifer that I think that might be in calf, I have to get the vet to scan her first to see if she is in calf or not. The vet might also have to test her to get her moved back.

“You ring the mart manager to get the phone number, you ring the farmer and spend time talking to them about how she got in calf. Some will argue that she didn’t go in calf with them and it must have happened here.

“I have 250 female cattle with the farm double fenced in one block but some will still argue. The phone calls can sometimes be a lot more awkward then a simple come and collect the heifer.”

One Westmeath-based finisher told me he’s had more than one disaster over the last 20 years. “I’ve seen cases where I have come across a heifer calving and we’ve lost both heifer and calf on more than one occasion. That’s not a nice phone call to make. In fairness, I feel for the farmer as they didn’t set out for the pregnancy to happen. It’s one of those things, a mistake, we all make them. But they have to understand that I can’t be out of pocket for something that isn’t my fault. I don’t want to make a killing on the heifer, I just want the price of the heifer and my costs back.

“Nine times out of 10, there won’t be an issue but we meet an awkward client every year.

Some marts are great and help you as much as possible, while others wash their hands of it and say it’s not their problem. I have told the lads that are buying the heifers for me to stay away from certain names, as I don’t want to get caught again”

What costs are involved?

If a January-born heifer was sold on 20 September last year and turns up in calf in April the following year, what sort of costs are involved.

Firstly, the heifer cost €3/kg at 350kg so, in total, came to €1,050 in the ring. You then add €15 commission paid to the mart, €10 commission paid to the buyer and €15 to get her up the road on a lorry. A month at grass at €1/day is €30. Two pneumonia vaccines and a dose is €15/head.

Creep-fed heifers will reach puberty earlier than heifers not being fed.

The winter feed is 2kg of concentrates at €400/t and ad-lib silage which comes at €2.05/day. That’s not including any fixed costs or labour – 163 days at €2.05 day comes to €334/head.

Another month at grass is €30/head. Add in the scanning cost of €20 and that totals costs of €439/head since she arrived on the finishing farm if she goes home on 1 May.

In the event of a caesarean section having to be done, you can add in another €300/head on top of that.

Puberty in heifers – what to expect

Research has shown that heifers on a higher plane of nutrition will hit puberty earlier than those on a lower plane of nutrition and as early as six months of age in some cases.

Where weanling heifers are being fed ad-lib meals, these will be more likely to hit puberty quicker.

Early maturing breeds will also hit puberty at a younger age and lighter weight compared to their continental comrades.

The simple answer is to separate bulls and heifers from five months of age. This may be difficult on some farms but it might be worth it if you found yourself in a situation where you had to take in-calf weanlings back to your own farm.

Farmers also need to be vigilant with stock bulls and younger heifers where there is a chance they may be bred.

Scanning

Scanning heifers can be completed before heifers are sold and some farmers attach this scanning cert to the card when going to the mart but a scanner will only pick up pregnancies from 30 days onwards.

If there is a chance she may have been bred inside 30 days of scanning, you might still be in trouble.

Finishers are reporting a rise in the number of heifer weanlings turning up in calf when sold as maidens.

In-calf heifers have to go back to farmer who sold them, including incurring a cost for time spent on the purchaser’s farm.

Costs incurred can range anywhere from €300 to€500/head depending on the time involved and more if vet intervention is required.

Weanling heifers can reach puberty at as young as six months of age.

Heifers on a high plane of nutrition (creep fed) will hit puberty younger than heifers not being fed.