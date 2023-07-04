This Charolais-cross cow born in September 2019 and weighing 780kg sold for €1,970 (€2.53/kg).

Raphoe Mart, like all marts around the country this time of year are seeing a smaller number of cattle entries forward for sale as is tradition for this time of year.

Despite sales being hit with low numbers, there was a strong demand at the ringside in Raphoe last Thursday where farmers breeding good quality cattle were well rewarded for their efforts.

The top end stock saw a slight price increase on last week with heavy Charolais-cross heifers dominating the trade. All coming in at around 30 months of age weighing from 705kg to 795kg, three Charolais-cross heifers in three separate lots all secured between €3.05/kg and €3.13/kg with the top call of the day going to the heifer weighing 795kg that sold for €2,490 (€3.13/kg).

Good quality cow and calf pairs sold well with one February 2018 born Hereford-cross cow with her 4-month-old Charolais calf at foot selling for €1,770.

In the bullock ring, bids came flying in for all stock on offer with Friesian bullocks just under a year and a half old hovering around the €2.30/kg mark while lighter continental bullocks weighing from 300kg to 400kg sold from €2.97/kg to €3.13/kg.

This Charolais-cross heifer born in November 2020 and weighing 770kg sold for €2,460 (€3.19/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 795kg sold for €2,490 (€3.13/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in January 2021 and weighing 760kg sold for €2,360 (€3.11/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born in May 2022 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,550 (€3.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in May 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,020 (€3.00/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born in April 2020 and weighing 625kg sold for €1,580 (€2.53/kg).