This Charolais-cross cow, born in September 2019 and weighing 780kg, sold for €1,970 (€2.53/kg).

Raphoe Mart, like all marts around the country this time of year, is seeing a smaller number of cattle entries put forward for sale, as is tradition for mid to late summer.

Despite sales being hit with low numbers, there was a strong demand at the ringside in Raphoe last Thursday, where farmers breeding good-quality cattle were well rewarded for their efforts.

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in November 2020 and weighing 770kg, sold for €2,460 (€3.19/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in January 2021 and weighing 795kg, sold for €2,490 (€3.13/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in January 2021 and weighing 760kg, sold for €2,360 (€3.11/kg).

The top-end stock saw a slight price increase on last week, with heavy Charolais-cross heifers dominating the trade.

With the majority of cattle coming in at around 30 months of age, weighing from 705kg to 795kg; three Charolais-cross heifers in three separate lots all secured between €3.05/kg and €3.13/kg, with the top call of the day going to a heifer weighing 795kg that sold for €2,490 (€3.13/kg).

Good-quality cow-and-calf pairs sold well, with one February 2018-born Hereford-cross cow with her four-month-old Charolais calf at foot selling for €1,770.

This Limousin-cross bull, born in May 2022 and weighing 500kg, sold for €1,550 (€3.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in May 2022 and weighing 340kg, sold for €1,020 (€3.00/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock, born in April 2020 and weighing 625kg, sold for €1,580 (€2.53/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in April 2022 and weighing 335kg, sold for €1,050 (€3.13/kg).

In the bullock ring, bids came flying in for all stock on offer, with Friesian bullocks just under a year-and-a-half hovering around the €2.30/kg mark.

Lighter continental bullocks, weighing from 300kg to 400kg, sold from €2.97/kg to €3.13/kg.