Buyers look on as the hammer falls at €3,850 for the top-priced Belgian Blue cross heifer weighing 794kg at Carnew Mart's Fatstock Show and Sale on Saturday. \ Patrick Browne

The insatiable demand for beef cattle was very evident at last weekend’s heifer and dry cow fatstock shows and sales held in Carnew Mart in Co Wicklow.

Buyers from Northern Ireland were very keen for slaughter-fit stock and locked horns continually with agents purchasing for southern plants.

The cow trade on Friday night saw in excess of 20 cows exceeding a price of €2,000 per head and averaging €2,225 per head or €2.62/kg.

Good-quality beef cows weighing 600kg to 800kg easily breached the €2/kg mark, with prices ranging from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg for U-grading lots and young cows.

The trade on Saturday was equally positive, with over 40 heifers selling in excess of €2,000 per head with six of these selling in excess of €3,000 per head.