Over €2,400 was raised for Hooves 4 Hospice last month by farmers and Edenderry Lions Club. L to R: Andy Maloney, farmer; Billy Byrne of Edenderry Mart; Brian O’Sullivan of the Lions Club; Deirdre Feely of the Lions Club; Patsy Evans, farmer; Matt Merrick of the Lions Club; IFA deputy president Brian Rushe; Ger Lawlor, Edenderry and District Lions Club president; Fiachra Scally of the Lions Club; and Michael Manley, farmer.

Two heifers sold for €1,240 each at Edenderry Mart in Offaly last month, with all proceeds from the sale going to the Hooves 4 Hospice fundraiser.

Edenderry Lions Club member Matt Merrick reared and donated the two heifers for the sale, with the heifers weighing in at 530kg each.

A number of animals have been reared locally, donated and sold for the campaign to date.

Hospice

The aim of Hooves 4 Hospice is to raise vital funds towards the cost of building the planned Midland Regional Hospice.

As of December 2021, 568 animals were registered with the project and of that number, 220 had been sold at an average price of €1,183.

The estimated value of the fund at the end of 2021 was €760,000 and the target is to raise €1m.

The Hooves 4 Hospice project is organised and managed by the members of Tullamore Lions Club in an entirely voluntary capacity.

President of the Tullamore Lions Club Paul Cullen has previously said that, based on their experience to date, organisers are confident of being able to meet the target.

“Farmers across the midlands and beyond have been extraordinarily generous and the community generally is most supportive of our fundraising campaign,” he said.