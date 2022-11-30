The term legend is overused, but there is no other word to describe Helen Guinan, who last week bade a final goodbye to the Irish Farm Centre.

Small in stature, but with an enormous personality, Helen has been the first face people saw when arriving at Bluebell’s farming hub for decades.

With the IFA, Macra, ifac, FBD and the Irish Farmers Journal all tenants of the building, Helen was the conduit for many of the most important calls in Irish farming through her switchboard.

She may be the only person who knew more about what was happening than yours truly. However, though full of mischief, she was always the epitome of discretion.