GPS technology systems can be used for vehicle autosteer, boom shut-off and section control on sprayers and spreaders, as well as many other uses.

Are you interested in technology and technological developments, either for farm use of for life in general?

If so, you may also be interested to know that this is quite a difficult topic to get people's opinions on, due to considerable inconsistency in definitions and methodology across different bodies of research.

Now, research work being conducted at UCD is attempting to standardise how such research on agricultural technology topics might be conducted in the future, with a view to having a comparable consistency in research results.

This requires the co-operation of those involved in all parts of the industry - farmers, agronomists, soil specialists, equipment suppliers etc.

Opinions sought

Ultimately, opinions are being sought from anyone knowledgeable about tillage farming with an interest in the various technologies which support it.

The survey is not about a specific component of technology, but responders will complete the survey with a specific element of technology in mind.

Examples of such elements of technology might be Autosteer, Autopilot, AutoTrac, Contour (Rhiza), Omnia, MySOYL, Gatekeeper, Muddy boots GLGM, etc.

So, it might be a functional technology like Autosteer or GPS control systems, or a support technology for accounts, records etc – they are all technology.

Completing the study

The online study aims to measure the acceptance of technology in the domain of smart agriculture. It is simple to complete and can be done on a computer or laptop, a tablet or on a smartphone. It should take less than 15 minutes to complete.

By taking the time to complete it, you will be helping research into the design and improvement of digital tools for agriculture into the future.

Also, those who take the time to complete the survey can be in with a chance to win an Apple iPad.

The process is simple. Click the link here or the scan the QR code and follow from page to page while completing the questions.